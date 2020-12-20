Heed century-old advice on pandemic
20 December 2020 - 00:05
I was recently shown a newspaper clipping from the now extinct US-based publication, Seattle Star.
This particular edition was published towards the end of 1918, when the Spanish flu was plundering across the northern hemisphere, engulfing parts of North America and Europe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.