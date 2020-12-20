Merry Christmas, but be careful out there

This has been a year to forget, but also an unforgettable one because of Covid-19: how it emerged and spread, devastating lives, health systems and economies. At the beginning few could have predicted how 2020 would unfold. Suddenly we were in lockdown, devising new, virtual ways to work and connect with the world. We learnt new terms: social distancing, flattening the curve, and others.



We also saw that in countries where political leaders had foresight they were able to arrest infections and reduce deaths far more quickly than those where leaders chose to bury their heads in the sand...