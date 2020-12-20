Opinion & Analysis

Merry Christmas, but be careful out there

20 December 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

This has been a year to forget, but also an unforgettable one because of Covid-19: how it emerged and spread, devastating lives, health systems and economies. At the beginning few could have predicted how 2020 would unfold. Suddenly we were in lockdown, devising new, virtual ways to work and connect with the world. We learnt new terms: social distancing, flattening the curve, and others.

We also saw that in countries where political leaders had foresight they were able to arrest infections and reduce deaths far more quickly than those where leaders chose to bury their heads in the sand...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raymond Zondo and Jacob Zuma: The man from Ixopo vs the man from Nkandla Opinion & Analysis
  2. FAIEZ JACOBS | Cape Town beach dispute unearths the spectre of unrepentant ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. DAN PLATO | Race-baiting and political opportunism at the heart of Clifton drama Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Mogoeng Mogoeng Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...