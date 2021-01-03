Opinion

Fiasco over Covid vaccines echoes SA's tragic HIV disaster

The state has betrayed its citizens by bungling the acquisition of vaccines

The world is in the grip of a massive resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to a coronavirus variant suspected of such great transmissibility that even the most stringent nonpharmaceutical interventions are failing to contain the spread.



More chillingly, the increased spread of the virus is generating a corresponding acceleration in the numbers of people getting infected and, by extension, is exposing health systems in even the best-resourced countries to an overwhelming burden...