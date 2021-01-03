Opinion

Rights must be balanced against responsibilities in the fight against Covid-19 — and in everyday life

Since the launch of SA’s constitutional democratic dispensation in 1994, there has — not surprisingly of course — been an emphasis on rights, but very little on the equivalent responsibilities, duties and accountability.



Linked to this is the seeming inability of many South Africans to exercise the duty of care, a concept which requires people to behave with reasonable care in public, so as not to harm others...