Opinion
We’re all in the ‘naughty corner’ — is that fair?
03 January 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa probably would not take kindly to being called “Big Daddy” but his speech on Monday — the most emotional one he has yet delivered — illustrated just how closely related a president is to a parent.
Reactions to the speech also illustrated how like children Ramaphosa’s subjects are. Parents will be all too familiar with the bleated phrase, “It’s not fair!”, which is exactly what more than a few South Africans whined after lockdown restrictions were tightened this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.