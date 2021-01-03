Opinion

We’re all in the ‘naughty corner’ — is that fair?

President Cyril Ramaphosa probably would not take kindly to being called “Big Daddy” but his speech on Monday — the most emotional one he has yet delivered — illustrated just how closely related a president is to a parent.



Reactions to the speech also illustrated how like children Ramaphosa’s subjects are. Parents will be all too familiar with the bleated phrase, “It’s not fair!”, which is exactly what more than a few South Africans whined after lockdown restrictions were tightened this week...