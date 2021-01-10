Obituary
Mluleki George: Leader in unification of sport 1948-2021
10 January 2021 - 00:12
Mluleki George, the exuberant politician and fervent Thabo Mbeki supporter who dedicated his life to deracialising sport, died on Tuesday of Covid-19 complications. He was 72.
His political career was dramatic. George needed only a handwritten name tag to attend an Eastern Cape ANC conference in 2002 at which he was one of the two leading contenders for the post of provincial chair of the party...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.