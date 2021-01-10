Obituary

Mluleki George: Leader in unification of sport 1948-2021

Mluleki George, the exuberant politician and fervent Thabo Mbeki supporter who dedicated his life to deracialising sport, died on Tuesday of Covid-19 complications. He was 72.



His political career was dramatic. George needed only a handwritten name tag to attend an Eastern Cape ANC conference in 2002 at which he was one of the two leading contenders for the post of provincial chair of the party...