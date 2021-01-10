Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Denosa's Simon Hlungwani

With Covid infections spiralling, nurses are being tested like never before. Chris Barron asked SIMON HLUNGWANI, president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA.

10 January 2021 - 00:32 By Chris Barron

How bad is the nursing shortage?

It's dire. We have temporary or makeshift hospitals but not enough spare or extra nurses to open them. The nurses we have are too busy in our regular hospitals because bed occupancy is too high. Many nurses have died or are in quarantine. So we're in a dire shortage...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ADAMA MOLAI | Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Nomvula Mokonyane Opinion & Analysis
  4. YUNUS MOMONIAT | Ace matter puts ANC integrity at stake Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the year: Jacob Zuma Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3