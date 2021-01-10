Q&A with Denosa's Simon Hlungwani

With Covid infections spiralling, nurses are being tested like never before. Chris Barron asked SIMON HLUNGWANI, president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA.

How bad is the nursing shortage?



It's dire. We have temporary or makeshift hospitals but not enough spare or extra nurses to open them. The nurses we have are too busy in our regular hospitals because bed occupancy is too high. Many nurses have died or are in quarantine. So we're in a dire shortage...