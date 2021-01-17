SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

A supremely tough decision on schools, and at this point the right call

How do you make a decision when two arguments are equally compelling? How do you weigh up what is gained and what is lost if the scale won't tip? And how heavy the burden when choosing between the future prospects for more than 14-million schoolchildren and the immediate health concerns of the pupils and teachers who could be exposed to Covid if schools reopen now?



Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and her colleagues on the council of education ministers, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the cabinet had to grapple with these questions afresh this week, ahead of the decision to delay the opening of schools...