Contrary to popular opinion, you don’t have to keep it to yourself
17 January 2021 - 00:00
People don’t post letters to the paper anymore. All our reader correspondence is e-mailed to tellus@sundaytimes.co.za (mailto:tellus@sundaytimes.co.za). But actual letters, typed or handwritten on real paper, used to be delivered by a postperson in a peaked cap bearing a burlap bag full of thoughts.
They came in multicoloured envelopes that had been licked and sealed, with a stamp (also licked) stuck in the corner...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.