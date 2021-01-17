Contrary to popular opinion, you don’t have to keep it to yourself

People don’t post letters to the paper anymore. All our reader correspondence is e-mailed to tellus@sundaytimes.co.za (mailto:tellus@sundaytimes.co.za). But actual letters, typed or handwritten on real paper, used to be delivered by a postperson in a peaked cap bearing a burlap bag full of thoughts.



They came in multicoloured envelopes that had been licked and sealed, with a stamp (also licked) stuck in the corner...