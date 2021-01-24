A leaked letter cracks vaccine mystery - a bit

In part, the coronavirus vaccine story has improved a bit. Not because the government has actually communicated on the vaccines, about which President Cyril Ramaphosa swore to be completely transparent. It has been just the opposite. The relentless absence of communications has without question added to widespread despair and despondency about the virus.



Instead, it took the leaking of a letter from National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane to Corruption Watch director David Lewis to crack open the door a little...