Africa should take a lesson from the US
24 January 2021 - 00:00
Whatever the criticisms of the US, in no other country in the world would outsiders such as Vice-President Kamala Harris or former president Barack Obama or venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya rise to top, based on their talents, in such spectacular fashion.
The US remains a haven of opportunity for the talented, the thrifty and the entrepreneur. The US remains the country where sheer talent can rise, be recognised and be developed. ..
