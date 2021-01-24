He went from Zuma toady to a prince among communicators

It was an odd event: the majority party had organised marchers to converge at Johannesburg's Zoo Lake ahead of a short walk to the Goodman Gallery in Rosebank.



Jacob Zuma's ANC had to show its might as a ruling, thin-skinned party. It had been offended by a depiction of the president's penis in a painting, part of a bigger exhibition. Jackson Mthembu, then national spokesperson, stole the limelight towards the end of the event. "Don't buy City Press, don't buy," he chanted, with rhythmic gesturing from the back-of-the-truck makeshift stage...