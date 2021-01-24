Sunday Times pledges allegiance to readers, the truth and democracy
We take account of the Sanef inquiry into media ethics as we work hard to avoid errors of the past, writes the Sunday Times editor, S'thembiso Msomi
24 January 2021 - 00:00
"Morena," a veteran journalist and highly respected former editor wrote to me some four years ago, "I don't want to live in a Mzansi where the Soweto derby no longer grips the nation. And I don't fancy a Mzansi wherein I can't believe the Sunday Times."
He had some choice words to describe what he believed had happened to a newspaper he grew up reading, one in which he spent a couple of years as editor of one of the sections...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.