Opinion & Analysis

Sunday Times pledges allegiance to readers, the truth and democracy

We take account of the Sanef inquiry into media ethics as we work hard to avoid errors of the past, writes the Sunday Times editor, S'thembiso Msomi

24 January 2021 - 00:00 By S'thembiso Msomi

"Morena," a veteran journalist and highly respected former editor wrote to me some four years ago, "I don't want to live in a Mzansi where the Soweto derby no longer grips the nation. And I don't fancy a Mzansi wherein I can't believe the Sunday Times."

He had some choice words to describe what he believed had happened to a newspaper he grew up reading, one in which he spent a couple of years as editor of one of the sections...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Ndlovu: Humble stage, screen star Opinion & Analysis
  2. HERMAN MASHABA | Doctors and nurses left jobless at home while patients die in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. KATHERINE PRIEBATSCH BAXTER | The terror of Covid-19 Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology