Sunday Times pledges allegiance to readers, the truth and democracy

We take account of the Sanef inquiry into media ethics as we work hard to avoid errors of the past, writes the Sunday Times editor, S'thembiso Msomi

"Morena," a veteran journalist and highly respected former editor wrote to me some four years ago, "I don't want to live in a Mzansi where the Soweto derby no longer grips the nation. And I don't fancy a Mzansi wherein I can't believe the Sunday Times."



He had some choice words to describe what he believed had happened to a newspaper he grew up reading, one in which he spent a couple of years as editor of one of the sections...