Opinion

Motshekga & Co, don't make private schools a teacher's pet

Open letter to the president, minister of basic education, minister of finance, minister of health and the minister of co-operative governance

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister Angie Motshekga, minister Tito Mboweni, minister Zweli Mkhize and minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,



We fear that the government is not doing all that it can to prevent the inequality in our education system from widening in the face of Covid-19, as public schools remain closed until February 15 while the department of basic education is unbothered with private schools reopening or teaching remotely right now. The difference between the support pupils in public schools and those in private schools received during the pandemic highlights a bigger problem: the massive education inequality in our country. Education should be a right, but in our country it's a privilege...