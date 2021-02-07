Opinion

Was the Nkandla visit a storm in a teacup, or is something brewing?

When I happily accepted the invitation to write this weekly column in the early part of last year, I truly - and perhaps naïvely - did not expect to spend quite so much time still thinking and writing about the many alleged misdeeds of former president Jacob Zuma. And yet here we are, in what feels very much like 2011.



Even as I type this first missive of 2021, Zuma and EFF president Julius Malema are reconnecting over a pot of piping-hot tea at what must surely be SA's most famous homestead, that monument to corruption in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal...