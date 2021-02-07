Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Was the Nkandla visit a storm in a teacup, or is something brewing?

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By LINDIWE MAZIBUKO

When I happily accepted the invitation to write this weekly column in the early part of last year, I truly - and perhaps naïvely - did not expect to spend quite so much time still thinking and writing about the many alleged misdeeds of former president Jacob Zuma. And yet here we are, in what feels very much like 2011.

Even as I type this first missive of 2021, Zuma and EFF president Julius Malema are reconnecting over a pot of piping-hot tea at what must surely be SA's most famous homestead, that monument to corruption in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Salute to a brave heart of SA politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. New AG says there's 'a culture where people believe they can get away with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...