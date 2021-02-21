Opinion

For our own health, take Afropessimism with a pinch of salt

It has been just over 18 months since the internet was briefly set ablaze by the controversy over a reductive, condescending and paternalistic recruitment advert in the New York Times, which was looking for its next Nairobi bureau chief.



The ad was riddled with pre-judgments about the kinds of stories the successful candidate would be filing - something one would think was borderline unethical for a news organisation...