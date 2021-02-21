Opinion

Getting our crime crisis under control means starting at the top

Crime in SA has deteriorated way beyond the unacceptable. It is catastrophic. The country is still recognised as the “rape capital of the world”.



During the two years 2019/2020, altogether 42,289 women and girls were reportedly raped. According to police records, an average of 116 rapes a day were officially reported. As if that was not enough, in the same period 21,325 murders occurred, meaning on average of 58 people were murdered daily...