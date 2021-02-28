Opinion

Ramaphosa would like to nail Tito to his office chair

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an emphatic vote of confidence in finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday afternoon.



Responding to a question by Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Ramaphosa flatly dismissed speculation that Mboweni was on his way out and that the president and his advisers were scrambling to find a new finance minister ahead of what some insiders say is an imminent cabinet reshuffle...