Opinion
Ramaphosa would like to nail Tito to his office chair
28 February 2021 - 00:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an emphatic vote of confidence in finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday afternoon.
Responding to a question by Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, Ramaphosa flatly dismissed speculation that Mboweni was on his way out and that the president and his advisers were scrambling to find a new finance minister ahead of what some insiders say is an imminent cabinet reshuffle...
