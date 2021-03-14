Opinion

Go to jail, Zuma — and do not pass go

When former president Jacob Zuma goes to jail, as he must, for defying the Constitutional Court by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission, he will join an illustrious group of former presidents who have been jailed for wrongdoing, corruption or other crimes.



Being a country’s president, or former one, does not translate into immunity from prosecution, as Zuma, his supporters and many ANC leaders and members appear to believe...