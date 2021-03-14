Opinion

Lack of spine is at the core of our leadership problems

One of our major problems is not so much that we don’t know what to do to make ours a prosperous country than the fact that we suffer a woeful dearth of stiff backbones.



Being imbued with the conviction of one’s thoughts seems a simple and mandatory requirement of leadership, but one easier said than done. This dearth seems a societal malaise that cuts across the political spectrum. Convention, often, is what militates against great goals...