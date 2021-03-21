Opinion
Weeks pass, people die, and still no word on any mass vaccine rollout
21 March 2021 - 00:03
Another week, another seven days of deafening silence on the project that ought to be at the top of every politician's to-do list: a mass-vaccination programme to enable SA and its 60-million people to cast off the shackles of Covid-19.
Even a glimmer of hope would be welcome: "This is when people can start registering for the vaccine," or "SA's first vials will be filled next week in the Czech Republic," or "Meet the team putting the finishing touches to rollout logistics," or "The health department has set up a vaccine war-room and this is what it looks like," or "We've finalised the vaccination priority list and here it is."..
