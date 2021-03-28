Q&A with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, member of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines
As the third wave approaches, many health-care workers and those most vulnerable to serious illness have received no vaccines because of a shortage of doses. Chris Barron asked member of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Should we have sold our 1-million AstraZeneca doses?
Yes, because that vaccine has proved to be ineffective...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.