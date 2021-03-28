Q&A with Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, member of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines

As the third wave approaches, many health-care workers and those most vulnerable to serious illness have received no vaccines because of a shortage of doses. Chris Barron asked member of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele

Should we have sold our 1-million AstraZeneca doses?



Yes, because that vaccine has proved to be ineffective...