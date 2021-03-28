Opinion
The same issues, the same protests, nothing resolved
28 March 2021 - 00:00
After more than two weeks of university students protesting against fees and for historical debt to be scrapped, nothing appears to have been resolved. It feels like déjà vu, given that we were in the same position in 2015/2016 when protests started at Wits University led to the #FeesMustFall movement.
Why are we confronted with the same issues year in and year out? Why are we failing to resolve them for the sake of the young people and their future?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.