Mampara of the week: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
04 April 2021 - 00:00
She should drink her words
To transport alcohol, or not, this long weekend? What? Yes, this simple question caused confusion on news websites and talk shows simply because, it appears, the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs dared answer the question without having read the government gazette she signed...
