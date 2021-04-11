Obituary
Graeme Bloch: Activist and education reformer
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Graeme Bloch, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 65, was at the forefront of the struggle against apartheid in the Western Cape.
He was banned for five years while a student at the University of Cape Town, detained multiple times without being charged, held in solitary confinement and tortured by the notorious security policeman "Spyker" van Wyk...
