'Someone needs to answer for Anton Hammerl's death'
I let him go to cover a war, writes Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl, and now I need to find out why my husband never returned — and who was responsible for his death
11 April 2021 - 00:00
I met my husband, Anton Hammerl, in the most unpleasant of situations on April 14 2000.
As a journalist for Sunday World, I was fixed on closing in on a grim story I’d been working for just a little over a month — tracking a fast-growing trend of child prostitution in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg...
