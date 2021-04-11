Opinion

The Constitutional Court's shameful indulgence of Zuma beggars belief

The Constitutional Court is not just the apex court in our land, it is considered a citadel of wisdom that has attracted many seeking solutions to life's seemingly intractable challenges.



When politicians run into a wall on correct procedures for removing a delinquent president, or when recourse is sought on how correctly to enforce the rights of individuals seeking direct elections to parliament in spite of our proportional representation parliamentary system, it is, for these and more, to the Constitutional Court that we go. And, to its credit, the court has consistently, even during the difficult "nine wasted years", acquitted itself well. It has been a bulwark against constitutional encroachments in our nascent democracy...