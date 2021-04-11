Opinion

They’ll be cross, but DA still has no economic policy

The good editors at the Sunday Times sometimes show me letters to the editor of which I am the subject. They are furious, mostly, still, about me supporting Cyril Ramaphosa in the last election. My advice to writers of letters that don’t get published is to write shorter.



It is also strange how often the letter writers go out of their way to stress that they, themselves, are not members of the DA. As if that might make their attack more printable. Why not just join the official opposition and help? I vote for the DA almost all the time. They’re better managers than the ANC and they’re thankfully no longer willing “partners” of the EFF, which they were in 2018...