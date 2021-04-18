Opinion
In low gear, navigating another mountain pass
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Does hubris kill? I ask because I’ve been watching my old friend comeuppance at work and it is a beast. An example: you draw up a chicken “Master Plan”, get patted on the back by the president and all and sundry and you put the squeeze on imports because, you know, they’re destroying jobs here and all that. Then suddenly there’s an avian flu outbreak in Gauteng and farms are quarantined and there’s a real threat to the supply of chicken.
This just happened, by the way, at a farm near Ekurhuleni...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.