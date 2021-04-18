Opinion

Vaccine rollout could show the way to a health system that works for all

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's detailed announcement about the imminent rollout of SA's stalled Covid-19 vaccination programme is good news. His tidings were a tonic for a country whose citizens are weary and battered after more than a year living with this affliction, which has cost so many lives and left a trail of human suffering and economic hardship.



Here, at last, was the news we have all been waiting for, except perhaps those who deny Covid-19 is a threat more deadly than a seasonal flu, and aver that the vaccine is part of a plot masterminded by Bill Gates and his friends to control the world...