Opinion
Year of achieving the impossible leaves Sassa, and SA, stronger
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Tomorrow will be one year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500bn stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The package included several measures targeting the poor and vulnerable, including a temporary increase in various categories of social grants, and subsidies to those who had lost their jobs because of the national lockdown announced in March.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was therefore among the first responders in implementing phase 1 of the relief measures, through the top-up amounts added to existing social grants and the social relief grant for people in distress...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.