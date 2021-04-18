Opinion

Year of achieving the impossible leaves Sassa, and SA, stronger

Tomorrow will be one year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500bn stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The package included several measures targeting the poor and vulnerable, including a temporary increase in various categories of social grants, and subsidies to those who had lost their jobs because of the national lockdown announced in March.



The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was therefore among the first responders in implementing phase 1 of the relief measures, through the top-up amounts added to existing social grants and the social relief grant for people in distress...