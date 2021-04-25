Table Talk
Mosilo Mothepu: It takes courage to blow the whistle
The woman who helped expose the companies behind the Guptas’ corruption says the agony she endured in that time helped her to put down her story in a book, writes Sam Mkokeli
25 April 2021 - 00:00
How do you write a book when you are unemployed for two years, have nine criminal charges against you, and your only sin is integrity and telling the truth?
Mosilo Mothepu, who has just published her book, Uncaptured, says she went through that and more and lived to tell the tale. It all came at a considerable cost, creating a “hellish” situation of unemployability that left her with R4 in her bank account, and deep psychological scars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.