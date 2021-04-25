Table Talk

Mosilo Mothepu: It takes courage to blow the whistle

The woman who helped expose the companies behind the Guptas’ corruption says the agony she endured in that time helped her to put down her story in a book, writes Sam Mkokeli

How do you write a book when you are unemployed for two years, have nine criminal charges against you, and your only sin is integrity and telling the truth?



Mosilo Mothepu, who has just published her book, Uncaptured, says she went through that and more and lived to tell the tale. It all came at a considerable cost, creating a “hellish” situation of unemployability that left her with R4 in her bank account, and deep psychological scars...