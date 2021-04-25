Opinion

Show us the vaccines - and make sure they're kept safe from the looters

If truth be told, few - if any - believed that the government would deliver on its stated vaccine promises. South Africans have learnt from bitter experience not to take their government at its word. It either lies to hide its incompetence or simply moves the goalposts. To preserve our sanity, we often have to take what it says with a dollop of salt.



It is a reflection of that lack of confidence in the government that some are already speculating that the much-vaunted vaccine rollout, which has been beckoning from a distance like a mirage, may not see the light of day. On hearing such evil rumours, the government will probably denounce them with the intensity of a convert. But the only way to deal with peddlers of doom is to confront them with facts...