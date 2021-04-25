Insight
'We all know why black people don't stay at Absa'
25 April 2021 - 00:00
It didn't take long and he was out of there. He was evidently one of the smartest guys in the financial services sector, but that didn't matter. It couldn't save him. Daniel Mminele needed to go because, the bank told us, he wanted to make changes to a strategy that was working.
And yet he had been told that he could...
