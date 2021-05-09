Table Talk

Sue Williamson: A medium for the message

The important things that marginalised or overlooked people have to say are presented as art in her works, Sue Williamson tells Jonathan Ancer

While doing research on the spy-turned-apartheid assassin Craig Williamson, I stumbled upon a series of powerful portraits of women involved in SA’s struggle. The image I was interested in was of the anti-apartheid activist Jenny Schoon. A parcel bomb that Williamson sent to the Schoons killed Jenny and her six-year-old daughter Katryn in Angola in 1984.



The image of Jenny was rich with poignant details about her life and about her death. It was like a visual poem. The series was called A Few South Africans. I added the name of the artist, Sue Williamson, to my list of people to interview. One day I punched “Williamson” into my e-mail search prompt to find an article someone had sent to me about the killer, and up came a thread from members of my stretch class...