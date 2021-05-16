Flames of neglect: Jagger Library ruins a stark reminder of what UCT has lost

The Jagger Library grabbed public attention when it was destroyed by fire, but the fate of all SA’s public libraries hangs is in the balance, writes Claire Keeton

When German conservator Tina Loëhr lifts a crate of artefacts rescued from last month’s inferno at the University of Cape Town onto one of about a dozen tables in a tent erected below the blackened library, the flowers tattooed on her arms catch a ray of light.



Dozens of volunteers like her have been streaming in to support the Jagger Library salvage operation, which began as soon as the embers stopped smouldering nearly four weeks ago and is wrapping up this week...