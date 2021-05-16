Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

It’s not the wage bill that’s the problem, it’s the austerity budget

16 May 2021 - 00:00 By Duma Gqubule

After 27 years of neoliberal restructuring of the state, negotiations between public sector workers and their employer reached their lowest point this week since the end of apartheid.

The threat of a strike by 1.3-million public servants escalated as the government stuck to its hardline position. Last Sunday, at the Kievits Kroon wine estate north of Pretoria, where I addressed two separate meetings of worker and employer representatives, it appeared that there was no way that the parties and their new facilitator could break the deadlock...

