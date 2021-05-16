Opinion

MPs who put party and personal prejudice ahead of the constitution

I am absolutely delighted by home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to gazette a green paper on marriages in SA, whose aim is finally to bring the country’s marriage regime in line with the equality clause outlined in section 9 our constitution.



The green paper tables a number of proposals for the introduction of a gender-neutral marriage regime that would recognise the right of all people, regardless of their gender identification, to enter into monogamous or polyamorous marriages according to their preference...