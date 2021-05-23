Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

DA’s self-annihilation will enable ANC’s corruption

23 May 2021 - 00:00 By Makhudu Sefara

It is said that many of the conclusions we make, often about our limited understanding of the human condition or about such lofty concepts as the nature of knowledge, are not mainly based on the strength of our reasons but on the weakness of alternative views.

Similarly, some political triumphs are as much a result not of the abiding strength of the forces (ideas and actions) that make up a political party as the fact that the alternatives are in a perpetual state of paralysis. Let ’s start at the beginning. When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission last month, he made a not-to-be-taken lightly acknowledgement...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BUSANI NGCAWENI | Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenneth Meshoe Opinion & Analysis
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Shocking revelations at Zondo inquiry must lead to prosecutions Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Split will be the end of the ANC as we know it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng