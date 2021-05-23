Opinion
DA’s self-annihilation will enable ANC’s corruption
23 May 2021 - 00:00
It is said that many of the conclusions we make, often about our limited understanding of the human condition or about such lofty concepts as the nature of knowledge, are not mainly based on the strength of our reasons but on the weakness of alternative views.
Similarly, some political triumphs are as much a result not of the abiding strength of the forces (ideas and actions) that make up a political party as the fact that the alternatives are in a perpetual state of paralysis. Let ’s start at the beginning. When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission last month, he made a not-to-be-taken lightly acknowledgement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.