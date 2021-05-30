Part of the ANC is still devoted to Zuma - as events outside the court have shown

The instance when Jacob Zuma, the man who took an oath to defend the constitution, stood up at the Pietermaritzburg high court this week to plead not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering, marked a seminal moment in the country's history. SA now joins an infamous list of nations whose leaders have betrayed their people.



The man who for a decade was the embodiment of our constitutional order now stands accused of defiling it...