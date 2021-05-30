OPINION

There is no doubt: bad vibes Mkhize must go

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's convoluted and implausible version of the events and circumstances in which his department came to gift a R150m communications contract to a company run by his close associates is so unlikely that it borders on the absurd. This is especially so given the disclosure we make today that the minister signed off on the contracts, a practice apparently followed only in his department and not in others where the executive authority is quite correctly kept at arm's length from administrative procedures - and contracts.



What, one may legitimately ask, was the point of the minister signing off on the contract if he was not fully aware of what he had before him? It seems far more likely that he knew precisely what he was agreeing to when his department dispensed this latest offering of taxpayer largesse to Digital Vibes. Mkhize now insists that the "comrades" who worked for his ANC Unity campaign ahead of the party's Nasrec conference in 2017, and who were the prime beneficiaries of the department of health contract, are not his friends. And, he insists, neither he nor his family benefited...