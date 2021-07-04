Fear dumb advice just as much as Delta
04 July 2021 - 00:00
As Jacob Zuma taunts our democracy and our constitution ahead of his inevitable arrest for contempt of court, you wonder what the actual moment of seizure will look like. All eyes should be on Bheki Cele, the police minister. Will he push through a protective mob to get his man?
I doubt it. Cele is a bully and bullies are only tough when the people they’re hurting can’t fight back...
