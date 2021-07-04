Justices side with the facts, not the faction

The much-maligned Constitutional Court this week, in two separate judgments, created confusion for political merchants, giving some hope but leaving others devastated and speechless.



Much of the frenetic battle currently under way to save the country's uBaba from wearing the orange uniform is predicated on the manipulation of information and perceptions of bias. uBaba had invested a lot of resources and time in this, launching an ill-fated television station and newspaper, and becoming friends with a failed media owner...