Politics must play no more role in Zuma's fate

One has written before about how the late ANC stalwart and ex-Robben Island prisoner Harry Gwala viewed Jacob Zuma. The two served years on the island together in the 1960s and were released around the same time in the early 1970s. Despite restrictions imposed on them as ex-political prisoners, on their release they immediately got involved in the then banned ANC's underground activities.



Not long thereafter, the apartheid state found out about the activities of their unit and set out to entrap them. One morning, as Gwala and his comrades turned up at a rendezvous, the security police pounced. Zuma was able to evade arrest and later fled to Swaziland. Gwala was sent back to Robben Island where he spent another decade...