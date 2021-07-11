Alas, poor Edward Zuma, cheated even by death

Edward of kwaDakwadunuse fell short of being a dead revolutionary on Wednesday midnight.



I had never paid much attention to this particular son of Jacob over the past few years since he started doing media interviews. While he worked hard to position himself as the black sheep of the family, nothing he did or said had ever roused my interest - until he offered himself as a sacrifice for his father. Bearing in mind that his father had not offered to immolate his son, I did find myself wondering about the true motivation for Edward's flirting with death...