It's up to the ANC to curb this MK rabble

Unless the ANC brings its Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans to heel, they will unleash the same lawlessness, violence and economic destruction that veterans of Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF and Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN) caused, which led to Zimbabwe becoming a failed state and plunged Algeria into a bloody civil war.



As Zanu-PF and the FLN began to lose power in elections, because of corruption, incompetence and callousness, their war veterans kept power through violence. This is a frightening lesson for SA...