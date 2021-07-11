Khehla Mthembu: Azapo founder and business pioneer

Khehla Mthembu, who has died in Soweto at the age of 67 from Covid-19-related complications, was a founder and president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) who played a courageous role in the anti-apartheid struggle while pursuing a successful business career and becoming a black pioneer in the insurance industry.



He led the biggest black empowerment venture the country had yet seen when in 1993 he became the chair and CEO of New Age Beverages (NAB), a black-owned consortium that formed a joint bottling venture with Pepsi-Cola International...