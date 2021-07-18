Reviews

16 of the best movies and doccies to watch at the virtual Durban film fest

Our film critic presents his top picks

SA's longest-running international film festival is not physically happening in Durban this year, but there's still a rich variety of films from the country, the rest of Africa and many far-flung corners of the globe to be enjoyed as the event moves online.



The virtual festival kicks off on July 22. Here are some of the highlights: ..