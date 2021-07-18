Q&A with ISS's Gareth Newham on police competence during unrest

The unrestrained looting this week has raised urgent questions about police competence. Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham, head of justice & violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies …

The police deny they were caught napping. Do you buy that?



Given the scale of the violence and the way it unfolded, they probably were. They responded as quickly as they could but I don't think anybody foresaw the scale of this...