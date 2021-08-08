Ramaphosa chose the ANC, not the country, with his reshuffle

In prioritising his power base within the ANC by shifting allies into critical positions in the executive, moving opponents out and retaining neutral but ineffective ones to secure a second term as ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa spectacularly missed the point as SA faces its biggest crisis in modern history.



Even if he wins a second term in the ANC after this reshuffle, he might lose the upcoming local elections as well as the next national poll. Trying to secure a second term in the ANC, and on that basis a second term as the country's president, is simply the wrong political strategy for this crisis...